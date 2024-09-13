Pep Guardiola says he’s ‘happy’ that hearing into Man City’s alleged financial breaches is starting

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the long-awaited hearing into Manchester City’s alleged financial breaches begins on Monday. The Premier League champion faces more than 100 charges ranging over a nine-year period when it was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer. City denies the charges, which will be heard by an independent commission, and Guardiola said he welcomed the chance to clear the club’s name. The charges, which were made in February last year, came after a four-year investigation.

