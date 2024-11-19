Pep Guardiola reportedly agrees to contract extension at Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension to stay at Manchester City for at least another season according to British media reports. The City manager’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season. He has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining the club in 2016. City has won six Premier League titles in seven years and won the Champions League. City has not commented on several media reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year.

