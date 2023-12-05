Pep Guardiola predicts another Premier League title for Man City, despite winless run

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s confidence in Manchester City remains unshaken even after a three-game winless run. The defending Premier League champions have drawn their last three games in England’s top flight and sit third in the standings. But Guardiola is convinced his team can make history this season by winning an unprecedented fourth successive title. City travels to fourth-place Aston Villa on Wednesday after drawing against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in its last three games. On Monday the club was charged by the English Football Association after Erling Haaland and other players surrounded referee Simon Hooper when the official denied Jack Grealish the chance to score a late winner in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

