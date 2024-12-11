Pep Guardiola indicates he could become a national team coach when he leaves Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has given a clear indication of his plans after Manchester City, saying he would not want to start again at another club. The Catalan has just agreed a two-year extension to his City contract through to 2027 and said international management is a possibility when he leaves the four-time defending Premier League champion. Guardiola is widely considered one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time after a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. He has won 15 major trophies with City, including six league titles in seven years and the Champions League.

