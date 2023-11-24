Pep Guardiola faces fresh questions about allegations of financial wrongdoing by Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he believes the club is not guilty of financial wrongdoing as it faces accusations of more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules. Guardiola was asked more questions about the allegations after Everton was deducted a league-record 10 points last week for financial breaches. The league has accused City of dozens of breaches of its rules. They include providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period from 2009-18. Potential punishments could include a point deduction or even expulsion from English soccer’s top division. The severity of Everton’s unprecedented punishment has raised questions about the sanctions that could be imposed on City.

