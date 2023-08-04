Pep Guardiola confirms Joško Gvardiol’s medical at Man City and praises his ‘beautiful’ name

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol is undergoing a medical at City and could complete his transfer in a matter of hours. Gvardiol is nearing a move to City for a reported 90 million euros ($99 million) from German club Leipzig. That would rank him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history. Guardiola has joked that Gvardiol has a “beautiful” surname. Gvardiol has been nicknamed “Little Pep” because his name sounds similar to Guardiola’s.

