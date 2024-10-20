Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico help Charlotte end DC United’s season with 3-0 victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pep Biel scored in the 58th minute to ignite a three-goal second half, Brandt Bronico had two assists, and Charlotte cruised to a 3-0 victory, eliminating D.C. United from postseason play in a Decision Day match to close out the regular season. Biel notched his second goal in his ninth appearance when he used an assist from Bronico to give Charlotte (14-11-9) the lead. Patrick Agyemang gave Charlotte a two-goal lead in the 75th minute. Bronico picked up his fifth assist on Agyemang’s 10th netter. Rookie Liel Abada completed the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Karol Swiderski. Alex Bono totaled four saves for DC United (10-14-10), which lost its spot in the East’s wild-card match against CF Montreal to Atlanta United.

