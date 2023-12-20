Penske threepeat a potential theme for NASCAR in 2024; Hamlin, Elliott mend from offseason surgeries

Roger Penske has a chance for a NASCAR championship three-peat after racer Ryan Blaney won the organization’s second straight series crown this year, following teammate Joey Logano’s title in 2022. Blaney was thrilled to bring the motorsports magnate his first-ever back-to-back NASCAR crowns. Count on Blaney and Logano to charge just as hard for another championship try next season. They’ll have a host of top-line competitors including Hendrick racers Kyle Larson and William Byron, who combined for 10 wins and finished second and third in the standings.

