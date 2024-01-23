Penske, Newgarden pick up Indy 500 trophies. Latest Borg-Warner is record-extending 19th for Penske

Roger Penske received his record-extending 19th Indianapolis 500 trophy at a Tuesday reception in Michigan alongside winner Josef Newgarden. The Borg-Warner is one of the most iconic trophies in sports and features the likeness of every previous Indy 500 winner. Replicas called a “Baby Borg” are later presented to the winning driver and team owner, and the presentation at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn is essentially Newgarden’s final duty in a long list of celebratory obligations for the Indy 500 winner.

