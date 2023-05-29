Penske: IndyCar certain to investigate wheel that flew over stands after Indy 500 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500 and sailing over the grandstands. The wheel from Kyle Kirkwood’s damaged car ended up landing on a parked automobile after sailing over the catch fence and packed grandstands. Nobody was hurt. The wheels are supposed to have tethers that keep them attached in the event of a crash, but it appeared that the tether came loose or was ripped apart. Penske said “we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.” Kirkwood and fellow driver Felix Rosenqvist were uninjured in the crash.

