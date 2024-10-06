Penrith Panthers beat Melbourne Storm to win fourth consecutive premiership

SYDNEY (AP) — The Penrith Panthers claimed their fourth straight premiership with a 14-6 win over the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League grand final. Penrith dominated possession and territory throughout the match but needed a late try to center Paul Alamoti to see off a resilient Melbourne outfit, which had finished the regulation season as the top-ranked team. The latest triumph makes them just the third team to win four consecutive premierships in the competition’s 116-year history, and the first since the St. George Dragons won 11 in a row from 1956 and 1966.

