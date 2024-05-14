Penny Hardaway’s son Ashton transfers from Memphis to Saint Mary’s

Ashton Hardaway is transferring to Saint Mary’s after spending last season playing for his famous father at Memphis. The Gaels announced on Tuesday that Hardaway will join the program for next season. Hardaway played 30 games as a freshman at Memphis for his father Penny Hardaway, averaging 8.2 minutes per game. The younger Hardaway started three games and averaged 2.3 points per game on 34.3% shooting. The Gaels are trying to reload their roster after losing star guard Aidan Mahaney and forward Joshua Jefferson as transfers and key contributors Alex Ducas and Mason Forbes to graduation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.