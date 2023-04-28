Penny Hardaway hires Stansbury as Memphis assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has hired former Mississippi State and Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury as an assistant on his staff. Hardaway has known Stansbury for years. Hardaway says he battled against Stansbury for players and also bounced ideas off him. Stansbury went 139-89 over seven seasons at Western Kentucky before resigning in March. He was at Mississippi State between 1998 and 2012 where he went 293-166.

