Pennington, NAU defense decimates Weber State in 27-6 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Ty Pennington accounted for 285 yards and four touchdowns and Northern Arizona was never threatened in its 27-6 win over Weber State. On the first play after the opening kickoff, Pennington ran for a 75-yard touchdown and the Lumberjacks never looked back. Richie Munoz threw for 152 yards for the Wildcats.

