Pennington accounts for 3 TDs, Northern Arizona beats Northern Colorado 44-3

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ty Pennington accounted for three touchdowns, Seth Cromwell ran for 155 yards and a score and Northern Arizona beat Northern Colorado 44-3. Pennington was 17-of-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns with an interceptions. Northern Arizona (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) has won four games in a row. Pennington led a seven-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with his 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Lumberjacks a 7-3 lead with about 6 minutes left in the first quarter and his 17-yard TD pass to Bryzai White with 3:21 left in the second quarter made it 14-3 at halftime. The Bears (1-10, 1-6) were just 1 of 8 on third-down conversions, had 11 first downs and finished with 135 total yards.

