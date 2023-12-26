Penn State’s staff changes have Ole Miss coach Kiffin unsure what to expect in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Penn State has new offensive and defensive coordinators as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare for Saturday’s Peach Bowl against No. 11 Mississippi. Even though neither new hire is officially in charge of his unit yet, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is worried about the unknown. Kiffin says he doesn’t have “any idea” if the Nittany Lions will debut new looks in the bowl game. He says the unknown is a “really big challenge.” Penn State’s new hires are defensive coordinator Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Assistants are still in charge for the bowl game.

