Penn State’s Carter among impactful frosh for Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter has already made a big impact for No. 11 Penn State. For a team that’s been fueled by freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton on offense, Carter is one of a handful of rookies who have emerged in Manny Diaz’s deep defense. Singleton’s 10 rushing touchdowns are the most by a freshman in program history, two more than the previous mark. Combined, Allen and Singletown have rushed for 1,432 yards and fellow freshmen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant have also contributed more on defense as the season’s worn on.

