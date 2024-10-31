Penn State’s Abdul Carter is thriving after transitioning from linebacker to defensive end

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State’s Abdul Carter is leaning into his transition from linebacker to defensive end. The junior is leading the third-ranked Nittany Lions with four sacks and 9 1/2 tackles for loss. Carter is also opening up opportunities for his teammates because opponents have to focus so much of their attention on stopping him. Carter and Penn State face a huge test when No. 4 Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium. The Buckeyes have won each of the last seven meetings with the Nittany Lions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.