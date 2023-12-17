Penn State working to hire former Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator, AP sources say

Penn State is working to complete a deal to make former Indiana coach Tom Allen its new defensive coordinator, two people with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details and school approval were still to be finalized. Allen was fired last month by Indiana after eight years as head coach. The 53-year-old Indiana native went 33-49 with the Hoosiers. Penn State is looking for a replacement for Manny Diaz, who left to become head coach at Duke.

