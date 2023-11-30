Penn State to hire Kansas’ Andy Kotelnicki as offensive coordinator, AP source says

No. 10 Penn State is hiring Kansas’ Andy Kotelnicki as its offensive coordinator. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Pres on condition of anonymity because details were being finalized and the hire still needed university approval. However, Kansas announced it was promoting Jim Zebrowski from quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator, while making no mention of Kotelnicki. At Penn State, Kotelnicki will replace Mike Yurcich, who was fired with two games left in the regular season after the Nittany Lions lost 24-15 to No. 2 Michigan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.