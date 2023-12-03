Penn State to face Ole Miss for first time in another Big Ten-SEC matchup for Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl will have its second consecutive matchup of Southeastern Conference and Big Ten teams when Mississippi plays Penn State on Dec. 30. Georgia beat Ohio State in last year’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. The Rebels and Nittany Lions will match 10-2 records in the first meeting between the teams. Each team closed its regular season with two straight wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.