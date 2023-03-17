Penn State takes wrestling lead; Lee, Diakomihalis advance

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis and Iowa’s Spencer Lee remain on track to win their fourth Division I wrestling titles, and Penn State leads the team race after the opening day of action at the national championships. Penn State sent seven wrestlers into Friday’s quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions lead Iowa 26-21.5. Missouri is in third with 17.5 points. The three Penn State wrestlers seeking their third national titles — Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 184 — are still in the hunt after winning two matches on the opening day.

