Penn State rallies from 18 down in second half to defeat Ohio State 83-80

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr.’s 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining cappped a rally from an 18-point second-half deficit and Penn State held on to defeat Ohio State 83-80. After Baldwin’s 3-pointer, Bruce Thornton made two free throws to get Ohio State within one point. Zach Hicks made one of two from the line for a two-point Penn State lead and Ohio State’s Jamison Battle missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left. Penn State’s Qudus Wahab made a pair from the line for a four-point lead and Ohio State’s Dale Bonner was fouled on his driving layup that cut it to two with four seconds left. Bonner missed the free throw and Kanye Clary got the rebound then finished it off with one of two free throws.

