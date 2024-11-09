Penn State posts back-to-back 100-point games for the first time in program history

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Yanic Konan Niederhauser had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, D’Marco Dunn added 16 points and Penn State routed UMBC 103-54. Penn State, which beat Binghamton 108-66 in a season opener, posted back-to-back 100-plus games for the first time in program history. The Nittany Lions scored 60 points in the second half against UMBC after shooting 58% from the field. Niederhauser set the tone in the first half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to help Penn State take a 43-28 lead. Jahvin Carter led the way in the second half with 12 points, missing only one of his five shots. Ace Baldwin Jr. began a 13-0 run with a three-point play and Konan Niederhauser capped it with a dunk for a 34-point lead with 10:11 remaining.

