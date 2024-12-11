Penn State police won’t charge retired Eagles center Jason Kelce over cellphone incident with a fan

Penn State University police will not charge retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce after investigating an altercation with a fan over a cellphone before a Nov. 2 home game between the Nittany Lions and Ohio State. University Police and Public Safety public information officer Jacqueline Sheader confirmed in an email to the Associated Press on Tuesday night that the case has been closed. Sheader’s email added that the individual in a video that went viral on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to police with a complaint about damage to personal property. Kelce later apologized.

