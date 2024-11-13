Penn State opens its season with third-straight rout, beats St. Francis (Pa.) 92-62

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Puff Johnson scored 20 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. added 16 and Penn State rolled to a 92-62 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). It was the third straight rout by Penn State (3-0), which beat Binghamton (108-66) and UMBC (103-54). Johnson and Baldwin combined for five of the Nittany Lions nine 3-pointers. Bobby Rosenberger III scored 14 points to lead St. Francis (1-3). Penn State opened on a 11-0 run, but St. Francis pulled within 25-17 and used a 17-8 surge for its only lead of the game, 34-33, with 2:17 left in the first half.

