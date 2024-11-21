Penn State off to best start in 5 seasons after beating Purdue Fort Wayne 102-89

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points and distributed 11 assists and Yanic Konan Niederhauser recorded a double-double and Penn State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 102-89. Jalen Jackson scored a career-high 31 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Baldwin’s 3-pointer with 13 minutes remaining gave the Nittany Lions a 64-62 lead and they led for the remainder. Hicks’ 3 with 8:21 left gave Penn State its first double-digit advantage of the game at 81-69.

