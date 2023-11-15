Penn State jumps out early and cruises to an 83-53 victory over St. Francis (Pa.)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 14 points to lead four in double figures as Penn State rolled to an 83-53 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). Clary, Penn State’s leading scorer averaging 21 points per game, was 6 of 12 from the floor. Zach Hicks added 12 points, and the pair combined for five of the Nittany Lions’ seven 3-pointers. Qudus Wahab also scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. chipped in 11 points. Bobby Rosenberger III scored 19 points for St. Francis (0-3).

