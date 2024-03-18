Penn State, James Madison, Villanova and Washington State top seeds in new WBI Tournament

Penn State, James Madison, Villanova and Washington State will play in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament as the No. 1 seeds after just missing the NCAAs. The NCAA is sponsoring this tournament, an equivalent to the men’s NIT. In the past, the secondary women’s tournament was the WNIT. Teams had to pay to host games in it. The NCAA is footing the bill for teams in the new tournament. Hosting will be decided by the better seed. The WBIT committee seeded the top half of the 32-team field. The remaining 16 teams were placed into the bracket by the selection committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.