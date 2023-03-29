Penn State hires VCU’s Rhoades as men’s basketball coach

Penn State hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be its new men’s basketball coach. The Pennsylvania native takes over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade. A person involved with the decision told The Associated Press that Rhoades is receiving a seven-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not immediately released by the school. Rhoades replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week. Penn State is coming off its first NCAA appearance since 2011 and first NCAA victory since 2001. Rhoades was 129-61 in six seasons as head coach at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids.

