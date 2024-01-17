Penn State hires Justin Lustig away from Vanderbilt to coach special teams and two other positions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Lustig has been hired to coach Penn State’s special teams and two other positions. Lustig was associate head coach and special teams coordinator at Vanderbilt the past two seasons. He takes over for Stacy Collins, who took an assistant’s job at Boise State last week. Lustig also will coach outside linebackers and nickelbacks for the Nittany Lions. The Commodores ranked in the top 50 in ESPN’s special teams efficiency analytic under Lustig. Last season they were among 20 teams to block multiple punts and they finished 11th in net punting.

