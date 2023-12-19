Penn State hires ex-Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has hired former Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin announced the hiring on Tuesday to replace Manny Diaz, who left to take over the Duke program. Allen was fired last month by Indiana after seven years as head coach. The 53-year-old Indiana native went 33-49 with the Hoosiers, including 3-9 this season. He led Indiana to bowl games in 2016, ’19 and ’20. Allen was defensive coordinator at South Florida and Indiana before being promoted to head coach of the Hoosiers in 2017.

