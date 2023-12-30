Penn State defense overwhelmed by Ole Miss tempo and ‘too many moving parts’ in Peach Bowl loss

ATLANTA (AP) — The much-anticipated showdown between Mississippi’s up-tempo offense and Penn State’s proud defense lived up to the hype — but only for one half. Ultimately, the Ole Miss pace was too much for the Nittany Lions. The No. 11 Rebels led only 20-17 at halftime before scoring the first 18 points of the second half in the 38-25 Peach Bowl win. Coach James Franklin said his team dealt with “too many moving parts” while finding replacements for former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and players who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

