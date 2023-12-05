Penn State DE Chop Robinson announces his intent to declare for NFL draft as underclassman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Robinson made his announcement on his social media platforms. He recorded three sacks and 18 quarterback hurries this season. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior from Gaithersburg, Maryland, started every game. Robinson played his freshman season at Maryland and spent the last two years at Penn State. He was one of the leaders on a defense that ranked first in the nation in total defense and third in both rushing defense and scoring defense.

