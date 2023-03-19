Penn State cruises to 2nd straight NCAA wrestling title

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Penn State’s Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci each won their third consecutive individual titles to help the Nittany Lions to back-to-back team crowns, and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis won his fourth title at the NCAA wrestling championships. Brooks beat Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2 in the 184-pound finals and Starocci pinned Mikey Labriola of Nebraska in the first round at 174. Diakomihalis beat Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso 4-2 to win the 149-pound crown and become the second four-time wrestling champion at Carnell and just the fifth in NCAA history. Penn State finished with 137.5 points — 55 more than second-place Iowa — to run away with its 10th team title since coach Cael Sanderson took over in the 2009-2010 season. Cornell finished third,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.