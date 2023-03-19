Penn State cruises to 2nd straight NCAA wrestling title

By The Associated Press
Penn State's Carter Starocci celebrates after defeating Nebraska's Mikey Labriola during the championship round at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Penn State’s Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci each won their third consecutive individual titles to help the Nittany Lions to back-to-back team crowns, and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis won his fourth title at the NCAA wrestling championships. Brooks beat Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2 in the 184-pound finals and Starocci pinned Mikey Labriola of Nebraska in the first round at 174. Diakomihalis beat Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso 4-2 to win the 149-pound crown and become the second four-time wrestling champion at Carnell and just the fifth in NCAA history. Penn State finished with 137.5 points — 55 more than second-place Iowa — to run away with its 10th team title since coach Cael Sanderson took over in the 2009-2010 season. Cornell finished third,

