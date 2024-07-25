Penn State coach James Franklin questions if radio helmets will solve sign stealing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti opened this week’s three-day preseason kickoff festivities in Indianapolis by acknowledging he’s still waiting for the NCAA to make a decision on the sign-stealing scandal involving Michigan. The Wolverines, of course, didn’t talk about it Thursday. But Penn State coach James Franklin believes the backlash has had an impact on college football, making it abundantly clear he believes the newly approved radio communication between coaches and players is a direct result of what the Wolverines were accused of. Franklin also says he doesn’t think the radios will eliminate the need for signs of the potential for sign-stealing.

