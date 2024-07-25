Penn State coach James Franklin questions if radio helmets will solve sign stealing

By PHILLIP B. WILSON The Associated Press
Penn State head coach James Franklin talks with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug McSchooler]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti opened this week’s three-day preseason kickoff festivities in Indianapolis by acknowledging he’s still waiting for the NCAA to make a decision on the sign-stealing scandal involving Michigan. The Wolverines, of course, didn’t talk about it Thursday. But Penn State coach James Franklin believes the backlash has had an impact on college football, making it abundantly clear he believes the newly approved radio communication between coaches and players is a direct result of what the Wolverines were accused of. Franklin also says he doesn’t think the radios will eliminate the need for signs of the potential for sign-stealing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.