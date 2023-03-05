Penn State beats No. 21 Maryland with Wynter layup at buzzer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining to lift Penn State over No. 21 Maryland 65-64. Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions, who trailed by as many as 16 late in the first half. Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for the Terps, who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.

