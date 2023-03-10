Penn State advances with third win over Illini this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Funk hit five of his six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as Penn State defeated Illinois 79-76 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Seth Lundy had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions, who will take on second-seeded Northwestern in Friday’s quarterfinals. Jalen Pickett, who came in averaging 18 points per game and scored a combined 61 points in two regular-season wins over the seventh-seeded Fighting Illini, had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 19 points, Coleman Hawkins 17 and Dain Dainja 13 for Illinois. A 3-pointer by Illinois as time ran out provided the final margin.

