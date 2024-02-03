Penn St. pulls an Ace to sink Indiana, downing Hoosiers at Assembly Hall for first time since ’14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points and Zach Hicks scored 19 and Penn State stunned Indiana in an 85-71 win on Saturday for the Nittany Lions’ first win at Assembly Hall in almost 10 years. Penn State hadn’t beaten Indiana in Bloomington since a 66-65 win on Feb. 12, 2014. Baldwin gave Penn State its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer that that made it 45-43 just a little more than three minutes into the second half as the Nittany Lions started the half with an 8-2 run. The Nittany Lions outscored Indiana 25-10 in the first 10 minutes out of intermission and stayed in control the remainder. Kel’el Ware scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half for the Hoosiers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.