Penn powers through the rain to win its first Ivy game of the year against Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Graham Gotlieb kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:04 remaining and Pennsylvania beat Columbia 20-17 on a rainy Saturday for its first road victory in Wien Stadium since Oct. 17, 2015. Penn (4-1, 1-1 Ivy League) avoided overtime for the first time in three games. The Quakers were coming off consecutive overtime games for the first time since 2006. Aidan Sayin was 27 of 39 for 271 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Penn. Sayin found Bisi Owens in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to tie it at 17 early in the fourth quarter. Owens also had caches of 12, 7 and 26 yards during the drive. Caden Bell completed 11 of 29 passes for 91 yards with an interception for Columbia (2-3, 0-2).

