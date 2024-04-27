Penix wowed Falcons’ Morris, Fontenot with sound of his passes in pre-NFL draft workout

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — There’s a reason Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot made a cross-county flight for a personal workout with Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. before the NFL draft. They wanted to be able to hear Penix’s passes. Morris, who lined up at linebacker for the Penix workout, said the up-close sounds and sights were impressive, helping convince the Falcons to make the quarterback the No. 8 overall pick. It was perhaps the most unexpected selection of the first round and the highlight of the Falcons’ draft that otherwise emphasized defense.

