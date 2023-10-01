Penix picks apart Arizona’s defense in No. 7 Washington’s 31-24 victory

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 363 yards, Dillon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and No. 7 Washington picked apart Arizona in a 31-24 victory. The Huskies arrived in the desert with more big plays than any other team in the country. With the Wildcats taking away the deep ball, Penix turned to underneath throws, giving his receivers opportunities to make plays after the catch. They did, following downfield blocking and breaking tackles to turn short throws into chunk plays. Washington’s run game provided the finishing touches, scoring all four of the Huskies’ touchdowns. Arizona’s Noah Fifita threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in his first career start.

