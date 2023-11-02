Penix, No. 5 Huskies face Williams, No. 24 Trojans in Pac-12 showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the most anticipated Pac-12 games of the season takes place when the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies visit the No. 24 Southern California Trojans on Saturday. Both teams have aspirations of winning the conference title and elite quarterbacks in Michael Penix Jr. for the Huskies and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for the Trojans. The Big Ten-bound programs also come into the showdown off narrow escapes in the Bay Area last week, with Washington holding off Stanford 42-33 and USC breaking up a 2-point conversion to hold on 50-49 over California.

