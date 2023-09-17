Penix leads No. 8 Washington in 41-7 rout of Michigan State, playing without suspended coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns and Jack Westover had three scoring catches to lead No. 8 Washington to a 41-7 victory over Michigan State, playing their first game without suspended coach Mel Tucker. Penix led the Huskies (3-0) to touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives and a 35-0 halftime lead. He had scoring throws of 5, 13 and 7 yards to Westover and a 30-yarder Ja’Lynn Polk. The loss spoiled the debut of interim coach Harlon Barnett for Michigan State (2-1) which gave up a school-record 713 yards of total offense. Tucker is under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing an activist and rape survivor.

