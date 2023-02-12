Penguins superstar Crosby picks up his first game misconduct

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, left, lays on the ice after getting cross checked by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson as defenseman Sean Durzi, right looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There aren’t many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. Saturday night, though, he accomplished a first he hoped to avoid. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of their 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.