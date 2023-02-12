Penguins superstar Crosby picks up his first game misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There aren’t many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. Saturday night, though, he accomplished a first he hoped to avoid. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of their 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

