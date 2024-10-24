Penguins send struggling goalie Tristan Jarry back to Pittsburgh to get in individual work

The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent struggling goaltender Tristan Jarry back to Pittsburgh so he can get in some individual work in hopes of breaking out of an early-season funk. Jarry is 1-1-0 in three games for the Penguins with a 5.47 goals against average and an .836 save percentage. The two-time All-Star hasn’t played since being pulled after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period of what became a 6-5 overtime victory over Buffalo on Oct. 16. Head coach Mike Sullivan says Jarry has “bought into” the process though there is no timetable for when he might return to game action.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.