Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic is getting his wish. He’s staying in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have re-signed the veteran goaltender to a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 28-year-old Nedeljkovic went 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average in 38 games for the Penguins last season. The team relied on him heavily down the stretch and his play helped fuel a late-season surge that nearly carried Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

