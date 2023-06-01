Penguins name former Maple Leafs GM Dubas as club’s new director of hockey operations

By The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Pittsburgh Penguins named Dubas as the club's president of hockey operations on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The move comes less than two weeks after Dubas was fired as the general manager of the Maple Leafs. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas didn’t stay out of work for long. The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Dubas as the club’s president of hockey operations. The move comes less than two weeks after Dubas was fired as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas replaces Brian Burke, who was fired along with general manager Ron Hextall in April after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.