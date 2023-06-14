Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager. Spezza comes to Pittsburgh from Toronto, where he spent the 2022-23 season working as a special assistant to new Penguins director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas. The 40-year-old Spezza scored 363 goals during a 19-year NHL career with Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto before retiring in May 2022 and going into management.

