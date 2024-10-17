Penguins’ Malkin scores 500th career goal

By DAN SCIFO The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his goal with Sidney Crosby (87), Erik Karlsson (65) and Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin became the 48th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres. Sidney Crosby, from behind the net, sent a between-the-legs pass in front to Malkin, who was sitting on the ice when he flipped the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The entire bench emptied to congratulate Malkin after he scored and the hometown crowd gave him a standing ovation

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.