Penguins’ Malkin scores 500th career goal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin became the 48th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres. Sidney Crosby, from behind the net, sent a between-the-legs pass in front to Malkin, who was sitting on the ice when he flipped the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The entire bench emptied to congratulate Malkin after he scored and the hometown crowd gave him a standing ovation

